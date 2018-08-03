Green Machine stopped in quarterfinals by Jamaica

Jamaica ended any hopes the Guyana rugby team, commonly known as the Green Machine, had of repeating their 2010 gold medal winning run, with a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Central America and Caribbean Games in Columbia yesterday.

Jamaica recorded a 15-10 win after the contest was equally poised at the halfway stage, but thanks to Samuel Caven’s try in extra time, the South American team were eliminated from the tournament.

Oshane Edie took Jamaica to the front with a try in the fifth minute before Godfrey Brooms quickly equalized in the sixth minute to keep the contest alive in the first half…..