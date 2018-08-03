Sports

Guyana opens title defence today

CWI Regional Under-19 Three Day Tournament

By Staff Writer
Guyana Under-19 cricketers departing to defend their titles

Guyana’s Under-19 cricket team will open the defence of their Cricket West Indies Regional Three day Title against the Leeward Islands today at Arnos Vale, St. Vincent.

The Guyana team, which will be led by Bhaskar Yadram, will feature wicket-keeping batsman Joshua Persaud and left arm spinner Ashmead Nedd, both of whom have represented the West Indies at the Under – 19 level. These three players form the core of the side which has retained seven players who tasted victory last year in both the three day and one day formats.

Despite a horrid run of Inter-County matches which were plagued by rain and a series of low scores, and one warm up match against a Guyana Cricket Board Academy team, the team underwent a series of rigorous training sessions with tournament winning coach Julian Moore and is poised to repeat their heroics…..

