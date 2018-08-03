Sports

Ramdhani elected vice president of CONCECABA

By Staff Writer
(Left to right) Castillo Generoso, Francisco Javier, Gokaran Ramdhani and Alexis Gonsalez

Guyana National Badminton Coach, Gokaran Ramdhani was elected to the post of second vice-president of the Central America and Caribbean Badminton Federation (CONCECABA), when the elections were held in Colombia during the ongoing Central America and Caribbean Games.

Ramdhani, who is also the vice president of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation will serve in the position until 2022, had served as the General Secretary of CONCECABA for the last four years. Mexico’s Francisco Javier was elected as President, while Castillo Generoso of Dominican Republic will serve as first vice president with Cuba’s Alexis Gonsalez as the Secretary.

More in Sports

Sparta Boss, Gold is Money advance to semis

Brilliant Kohli century leaves First Test finely poised

Guyana opens title defence today

Under-14 Boys in Curacao for CFU Challenge Series

National Stadium perfect setting for finale

Roger Harper reminds DCC quartet to be good ambassadors

By

Forbes wins 200 metres

Record-breaker McMaster adds CAC title to Commonwealth honour

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web