Ramdhani elected vice president of CONCECABA

Guyana National Badminton Coach, Gokaran Ramdhani was elected to the post of second vice-president of the Central America and Caribbean Badminton Federation (CONCECABA), when the elections were held in Colombia during the ongoing Central America and Caribbean Games.

Ramdhani, who is also the vice president of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation will serve in the position until 2022, had served as the General Secretary of CONCECABA for the last four years. Mexico’s Francisco Javier was elected as President, while Castillo Generoso of Dominican Republic will serve as first vice president with Cuba’s Alexis Gonsalez as the Secretary.