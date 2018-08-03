Roger Harper reminds DCC quartet to be good ambassadors

Former West Indies Test all-rounder and current Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) President, Roger Harper on Tuesday reminded the four DCC players selected to represent Guyana in this year’s Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament in St. Vincent, that they must be good ambassadors of themselves, their parents, their club and their country.

Harper was speaking at a simple ceremony hosted by the Executive Committee and members of the DCC to reward the four junior club members, Ashmead Nedd, Joshua Persaud, Qumar Torrington and Sachin Singh, some of the country’s brightest talent.

“This is a simple, but important ceremony. We are not just here to acknowledge the selection of these youngsters on Guyana’s Under-19 team; this club is accustomed to that. We are used to players making the Guyana Under-19 team, but we want to convey to young Sachin, Ashmead, Joshua and young Qumar that we are delighted that you are selected, and we are behind you,” Harper acknowledged…..