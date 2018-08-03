SKI Construction presents volleyball equipment to Pakuri

Managing Director of SKI Contruction, Alex Mahaica recently presented sporting equipment, including a complete volleyball set to the Community of Pakuri, along with a promise of continued support.

“As a businessman I am giving my commitment that whenever and whatever that I can do to help… It is my humble wish that the youths primarily of Pakuri would be able to use these gears in further developing their skills and I trust that other persons, companies and organisations would come on board in helping them too because together we can help in developing sports stars,”Mahaica opined.

The sports oriented Toshao of Pakuri, Beverley Clenkain revealed that Mahaica has promised to follow up with a table tennis table among other sporting gear to further assist the community in its aggressive sports drive…..