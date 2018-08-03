Sports

Sparta Boss, Gold is Money advance to semis

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Nationals

By Staff Writer
Sparta Boss’ Eusi Phillips (centre/yellow) trying to maintain possession of the ball, while being challenged by a Paradise player in their Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship match.

Georgetown heavyweights Sparta Boss and Gold is Money sealed their berths to tomorrow’s semi-final round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, following victories on Wednesday night at the Haslington Tarmac.

The perennial contenders invaded the East Coast Demerara community, and displayed their championship credentials, as they secured two wins each in front of a mammoth partisan crowd.

Despite the hostility faced, the North East La Penitence based Sparta Boss was the toast of the night, making light work of Berbice champions, Trafalgar and 2018 East Coast runners-up, Paradise…..

More in Sports

Brilliant Kohli century leaves First Test finely poised

Guyana opens title defence today

Under-14 Boys in Curacao for CFU Challenge Series

National Stadium perfect setting for finale

Roger Harper reminds DCC quartet to be good ambassadors

By

Forbes wins 200 metres

Record-breaker McMaster adds CAC title to Commonwealth honour

Green Machine stopped in quarterfinals by Jamaica

Green Machine stopped in quarterfinals by Jamaica

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web