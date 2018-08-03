Sparta Boss, Gold is Money advance to semis

Georgetown heavyweights Sparta Boss and Gold is Money sealed their berths to tomorrow’s semi-final round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, following victories on Wednesday night at the Haslington Tarmac.
The perennial contenders invaded the East Coast Demerara community, and displayed their championship credentials, as they secured two wins each in front of a mammoth partisan crowd.
Despite the hostility faced, the North East La Penitence based Sparta Boss was the toast of the night, making light work of Berbice champions, Trafalgar and 2018 East Coast runners-up, Paradise…..
