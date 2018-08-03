Trinidad’s Hamilton joins Detroit Pistons

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidadian seven footer Johnny Hamilton has signed a deal to play for the Detroit Pistons in the upcoming 2018 season.

The contract is for one year and is partially guaranteed.

Hamilton impressed coaches with his play during the recently concluded NBA Summer League, where he turned out for the Pistons, after he went undrafted in the 2018 draft.

The 230-pound center started his college career at Virginia Tech where he played sparingly in two seasons before transferring to the University of Texas-Arlington.

Last season he averaged 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds, while shooting 63 per cent from the field. He also averaged 2.3 blocks.

Last month in the Summer League, Hamilton had eight points and grabbed three rebounds in Detroit’s 105-97 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hamilton joins the “Bad Boys” of Detroit which will feature NBA All-Stars Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

“What a day to be alive. Thanks to the Almighty, my family and coaches for having my back and helping me grow into the man I am today. I couldn’t do it without y’all,” Hamilton said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Thanks to the Detroit Pistons for granting my first opportunity to be a professional athlete. I look forward to this year as I take on a new chapter in my life. I also want to thank everyone that had something to do with me getting to this chapter. Whether negative or positive contributions y’all were all part of God’s plan for me.”