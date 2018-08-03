Sports

Under-14 Boys in Curacao for CFU Challenge Series

By Staff Writer
The Guyana Under-14 squad and management staff following their arrival in Curacao for the CFU Under-14 Boys Challenge Series

The Guyana Under-14 Boys team departed local shores on Wednesday for Curacao to compete in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2018 Boys’ Under-14 Challenge Series.

The team which comprises of 17 players, will open their Group-C campaign against Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow at 16:00hrs at the Ergilio Hata Stadium.

Guyana will play their second, third and fourth matches on August 8th, 10th and 12th against Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba, respectively at the same venue…..

