All roads will lead to Providence tonight for `Guinness’ grand finale

All roads will lead to the National Stadium, Providence tonight, for the historic Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship finale, as Linden invades Georgetown to revive an age old sporting rivalry.

The two semi-finals will pit traditional Georgetown giants Sparta Boss and West Front Road-Gold is Money against Dave & Celina’s All-Stars and Silver Bullets of the Mining Town, in what promises to titanic meetings at the world famous venue.

According to an official release from the tournament coordinators, “Organisers Banks DIH under its Guinness brand has provided the ideal setting for what is already being touted as the perfect matchups to bring the curtains down after nearly nine months of enthralling football in the various communities.”….