Sports

ExxonMobil fuels GAW on CPL title hunt

By
Members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team along with representatives from major sponsors ExxonMobil at yesterday’s press briefing at the Marriott Hotel.

ExxonMobil will be fuelling the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) Franchise as they begin their 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title hunt.

The collaboration was officially revealed along with the team’s new kit at the Marriott Hotel yesterday where fans, media, players and various stakeholders launched the franchise’s campaign prior to encampment.

GAW were given some kind words of encouragement from country manager of ExxonMobil Rod Henson who expressed his excitement in anticipation of what he describes as “a fantastic season.”….

