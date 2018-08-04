Green Machine finish sixth in CAC rugby

Guyana’s national rugby team, the Green Machine, ended their campaign at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games in sixth position on Thursday.

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Jamaica in a thrilling contest, the Green Machine dismantled Guatemala 24-7.

Richard Staglon and Patrick King secured a try each to see Guyana race to 10-nil with just six minutes gone while Godfrey Broomes landed a conversion to see Guyana 12-0 by the halfway stage…..