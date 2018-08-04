Sports

Guyana in driving seat against Leewards

—Sinclair bags 4-19

By Staff Writer
Kevin Sinclair’s 4-19 rattled the Leeward Islands who fell for  116 allowing Guyana to take control of the first day of the first round of the Cricket West Indies Regional U19 three day encounter in  St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

At the close of the first day’s play Guyana, in reply, were 58-2 with Sachin Singh not out on 23 and Captain Bhaskar Yadram not out on three.

The wickets to fall were those of opener Alex Algoo who was bowled by Javin Spencer for 14 from eight balls and Joshua Persaud. At one stage Guyana were coasting on 48-1 before rain interrupted the contest, leading to and early tea…..

