Sports

New Era gets sponsorship from Dinar Trading

By Staff Writer

Dinar Trading is the latest organization to throw its support behind the New Era organized Futsal tournament underway in the Mining Town of Linden.

The tournament which has already attracted sponsorship from ExxonMobil and Mohammed’s Enterprises, got underway July 27 and will continue today with a number of matches…..

