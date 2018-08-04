Regional Under-19 Championship – 1st day, 1st round

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Summarised scores from the first day of the opening round of matches in the CWI Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday:
Scores:
At Sion Hill: Rain ended play prematurely.
BARBADOS 175 for five (Shian Brathwaite 87, Nico Reifer 39, Kadeem Alleyne
35; Raewin Senior 4-43) vs JAMAICA.
At Park Hill: T&T trail by 237 runs without all 10 first innings wickets intact.WINDWARD ISLANDS 238 (Teddy Bishop 79, Kimani Melius 53, Johnel Eugene
37; Navin Bidaisee 3-29, Justyn Gangoo 3-34, Jayden Seales 2-36)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO one without loss.
At Arnos Vale Stadium: Guyana trail by 58 runs with eight first innings wickets
intact.
LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 (Kevin Sinclair 4-19, Kelvin Umroa 3-28, Joshua Jones 2-27)
GUYANA 58 for two (Sachin Singh 23 not out; Javin Spencer 2-22)