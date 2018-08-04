Sports

Sparta Boss defeat Leopold Street on penalties amidst controversy

By Staff Writer
Wesley Greenidge of Back Circle attempting a pass against Tiger Bay during their semi-final matchup in the GT Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championship at the National Gymnasium

Controversy reigned at the National Gymnasium on Thursday as Sparta Boss defeated Leopold Street 3-2 on penalty kicks in the semi-final round of the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal championships.

The penalty shoot-out which ensued after the extra time interval ended 4-4, was riddled with controversy as the officials lost control of the contest.

Leopold Street suffered the first of many episodes of poor officiating when Sparta Boss custodian Devon Charles came off his goal-line before the ball was kicked to deny Okeene Fraser…..

