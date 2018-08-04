Sports

Two-day box off gets cracking today

By Staff Writer

Some 35 boxing cards are scheduled for the third Pepsi/Michael Parris boxing tournament which is set to take place at the Andrew `Sixhead’ Lewis Boxing Gym, Albouystown today and tomorrow.

According to Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) President Steve Ninvalle, the association is holding a two-day box off at the gym to select a team to represent Guyana at the Caribbean schoolboys and juniors Tournament.

That tournament will be held here from August 17-19 at the National Gymnasium where 10 countries will invade the South America mainland for the showdown…..

