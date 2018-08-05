Anthony dusts competition to take Seven Seas title

Michael Anthony returned to the local circuit and blazed the trail in a solo ride at the 15th annual Seven Seas 11-stage cycling programme in the National Park yesterday.

The event was not incident free as Walter Grant-Stuart took to the ground during the break away which allowed Anthony to remain in the lead bunch throughout the 35-lap event and extend his half-lap lead over the pack and seal the title in a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 40 seconds (01:20:40).

Despite the dominance of Anthony and his ability to pace the race, it was We Stand United’s Deeraj Garbarran who rode superbly but was forced to settle for second…..