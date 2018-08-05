Sports

Anthony dusts competition to take Seven Seas title

By
Products Specialist of Massy Group of Companies, Nirvana Thakur (extreme right), race organiser, Hassan Mohammed (second from right) and race winners

Michael Anthony returned to the local circuit and blazed the trail in a solo ride at the 15th annual Seven Seas 11-stage cycling programme in the National Park yesterday.

The event was not incident free as Walter Grant-Stuart took to the ground during the break away which allowed Anthony to remain in the lead bunch throughout the 35-lap event and extend his half-lap lead over the pack and seal the title in a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 40 seconds (01:20:40).

Despite the dominance of Anthony and his ability to pace the race, it was We Stand United’s Deeraj Garbarran who rode superbly but was forced to settle for second…..

More in Sports

Tanvir’s personal goal is winning CPL for GAW

By

Sinclair, Singh help Guyana to first innings points

Ethan Lee extends winning streak

Emancipation Cohesion Football league launched

Successful MSC Cricket Academy concludes

By

England beat India by 31 runs to take 1-0 lead

Trump aims tweet at LeBron James, questions his intelligence

Trump aims tweet at LeBron James, questions his intelligence

Patriots call up Walsh, van der Dussen as replacements

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web