Sports

Ethan Lee extends winning streak

By Staff Writer
The participants and organisers of the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation Emancipation Kids Cup.

Ethan Lee seems to be unstoppable in the junior chess arena as the Advanced Section of the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation Emancipation Kids Cup title now marks his fourth consecutive tournament triumph.

For him, the record speaks as he impressed with 28 games of which 26 were won and two drawn.

His highly anticipated match against Guyana National Junior Champion Joshua Gopaul was his last real test…..

