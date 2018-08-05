Ethan Lee extends winning streak

Ethan Lee seems to be unstoppable in the junior chess arena as the Advanced Section of the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation Emancipation Kids Cup title now marks his fourth consecutive tournament triumph.
For him, the record speaks as he impressed with 28 games of which 26 were won and two drawn.
His highly anticipated match against Guyana National Junior Champion Joshua Gopaul was his last real test…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web