Lotto’s cricket info and quiz on NCN

A new series of Lotto Cricket info and quiz programme is scheduled to be aired on the National Communications Network Inc (NCN-TV) during the course of the sixth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) starting Wednesday.

The popular interactive 30-minute programme will be aired on each of the 31 match days when viewers will be given the opportunity to answer questions based on CPL cricket and earn prizes inclusive of hampers, shirts, household items, beverages, delicious dishes, tickets to CPL matches, monetary incentives and numerous miscellaneous items.

Each programme will also feature a two-minute profile on a former CPL player…..