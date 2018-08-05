Patriots call up Walsh, van der Dussen as replacements

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Last year’s losing finalists St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have been hit with two player withdrawals ahead of next Wednesday’s start of the Caribbean Premier League.

Eighteen-year-old leg-spinning sensation, Sandeep Lamichhane has been ruled out of the latter half of the tournament as he is now set to link up with his national side Nepal on August 26.

Meanwhile, experienced Zimbabwe all-rounder, Graeme Cremer, will take no part in the tournament because of injury.

Lamichhane will be replaced in the squad by South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen while Antiguan leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr comes in for Cremer.

“It is always sad to lose players that we drafted but in Hayden Walsh Jr and Rassie van der Dussen we have two players that we are very confident will succeed at this year’s Hero CPL as we look to go one game better than last year and win the tournament in 2018,” said Patriots head coach Donovan Miller.

Patriots, who feature superstar opener Chris Gayle, open their campaign against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Georgetown next Thursday.