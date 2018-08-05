Sports

Sinclair, Singh help Guyana to first innings points

By Staff Writer
Kevin Sinclair

Guyana, replying to the Leeward Islands first innings score of 116, were dismissed for 226 with Kevin Sinclair following up his 4-19 bowling figures with a fighting half-century.

At the close of play on the second day of the Cricket West Indies regional U19 three-day competition in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Leeward Islands, batting a second time, were 22-0.

Today is the final day…..

