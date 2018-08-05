Sinclair, Singh help Guyana to first innings points

Guyana, replying to the Leeward Islands first innings score of 116, were dismissed for 226 with Kevin Sinclair following up his 4-19 bowling figures with a fighting half-century.
At the close of play on the second day of the Cricket West Indies regional U19 three-day competition in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Leeward Islands, batting a second time, were 22-0.
Today is the final day…..
