Successful MSC Cricket Academy concludes

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, ceremoniously brought the curtain down on the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) Cricket Academy on Friday by urging parents to continue to support their children as they venture into fulfilling lives as athletes.

“On behalf of the honorable Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, I would like to congratulate Malteenoes Sports Club for what they have done. I am impressed by the parents’ dedication but I hope when the school term begins you bring them out to practice or else you will be defeating the purpose,” Jones said.

Jones added that while in every community there may not be a ground for them to play, he pleaded with the parents to put in the effort to take their children to the ground that may be a few blocks away and not let access to a facility be the reason for them turning away from sports…..