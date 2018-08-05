Tanvir’s personal goal is winning CPL for GAW

Pakistan and Guyana Amazon Warriors’ left arm quick Sohail Tanvir says it is his personal goal to win the HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the franchise.

After a light training session with the team, Tanvir, who is with the team for the third season, sat down with the media yesterday and shared his experiences and expectations.

“Well, honestly, I have achieved a lot from last year and seasons before but honestly my goal is to win the trophy for Guyana. Unluckily I’ve played two seasons, one where we lost the finals and one where we lost the semifinal one year so as far as my performance I guess needs to be up to the mark it only matters when you lift the trophy so my goal is to lift the trophy,” Tanvir said…..