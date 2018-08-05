Sports

Taylor finds form in Storm win

By Staff Writer
West Indies batting star Stafanie Taylor.

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor broke out of a rut to help Western Storm defeat Lancashire Thunder by seven wickets in the Kia Super League.

Asked to chase 154 at Old Trafford on Friday, Storm reached their target with 10 balls to spare, to post their fourth win of the tournament and stay second on 19 points.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana proved the hero, stroking a superb 102 from 61 deliveries, with 12 fours and four sixes.

She put on 105 for the third wicket with Taylor who was content to play the supporting role and finish on 33 not out from 34 balls with four boundaries.

The 27-year-old’s previous scores in the tournament were 12, six and seven not out.

New Zealander Amy Satterthwaite had earlier top-scored with 85 not out from 57 balls to help Lancashire to 153 for seven off their 20 overs.

