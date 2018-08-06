Bakewell extends support to New Era Entertainment

Figgy Green Jags, Silver Bullets, West Side Ballers and Good Fellas were among the winning teams on Friday in the fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal tournament at the Mackenzie Hard Court, Linden.

Figgy Green Jags mauled Red Line 8-0 while West Side Ballers downed Presidential Family 7-3 and defeated Hard-Ball 6-2.

Also, Silver Bullets edged Nut Genocide 7-6 while Good Fellas dismissed Haynes Hitters 5-2. In other results, Quiet Storm edged Trend Setters 5-3 and German United mauled DC Ballers 6-1.

Winner of the event will pocket $600,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up will collect $250,000 and the corresponding accolade.

The third and fourth place finisher will collect $100,000 and fourth $50,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Bakewell continued their support for the championship, donating an undisclosed sum last week to New Era’s Director Aubrey Major Jr. at their Beterverwagting (BV) office.