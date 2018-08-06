England call up Pope, Woakes to replace Malan, Stokes for India test

(Reuters) – England have called up uncapped batsman Ollie Pope to replace out of form David Malan while paceman Chris Woakes comes in for all-rounder Ben Stokes for the second test against India, which begins on Thursday at Lord’s.

Malan scored 28 runs across both innings for England as the hosts secured a thrilling 31-run victory against India. The 30-year-old also dropped a chance to dismiss Virat Kohli in the first innings and the visitors’ skipper went on to score 149.

“Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first class career,” national selector Ed Smith said. “He has reached a 1000 first class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division’s stand-out batsman this season with 684 runs at 85.

“The selection panel believe that Ollie’s performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket.”

Pope, 20, has impressed by reaching the 1000-run mark in just 15 first-class matches for domestic side Surrey. He also scored an unbeaten 50 in England Lions’ victory over India A last month.

Woakes is brought in to replace Stokes, who faces a court hearing in Bristol this week.

“Ben Stokes is unavailable, but Chris Woakes, with some extra matches and practices under his belt, can now return to the England squad after injury,” Smith added.

Full squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.