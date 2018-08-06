Persaud takes first day honors at Lusignan Open

Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud was well on his way to adding the Lusignan Open Golf tournament to his cabinet after taking the lead in the A flight category on the first day of the tournament’s return at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) on Saturday.

Persaud, playing with a handicap of just two, the lowest in the competition and playing in the A flight (1-9) tallied a net score of 70, three strokes ahead of Kassim Khan, four ahead of Vishal Seecharran and five ahead of Mike Mangal.

Kevin Dinanauth, Chandra Lakeraj, Patrick Persaud, Nazeem Haniff and Mohanlall Dinanath were all bundled at 77…..