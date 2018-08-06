U14 football team whipped 0-8 by T/dad

Guyana opened their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series in the worst possible manner, suffering an embarrassing 8-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, Curacao.

Guyana’s starting XI consisted of Shavid Hernandez, Oswin Archer, Brandon Solomon, Kevin Mullin, Ryquan Brummell, Ofancy Winter, Rajan Ramdeholl (C), Shoran James, Samuel Garnett, Tyrice Dennis and Colin Henriques.

The Guyana u14 Boys team departed local shores on Wednesday for Curacao to compete in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series.

Guyana will play their second match on August 8th against Curacao before facing off with Bonaire on the 10th. In their final fixture, the Guyanese will oppose Aruba on the 12th. All matches will be held at the same venue.

Brian Joseph is serving as the Head-Coach, while Devnon Winter will serve as the Assistant Coach. Sasha Gouveia and Nico Alstrom will act as the Team Manager and Doctor respectively.