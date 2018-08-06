Warriors to play two warm up matches

Ahead of their 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title hunt, the Guyana Amazon Warriors will play two warm up matches at Providence Stadium.
The first match is booked for 16:00h today while tomorrow will see the next encounter beginning from 18:00h.
According to a release from the team, the time of these matches were set in order to replicate the condition in which they will play…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web