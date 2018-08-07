Sports

GCC thump GNIC by seven wickets

A superb five-wicket haul from off spinner Darius Andrews spurred Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) to a seven-wicket win over the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) in a one sided Under-19 affair at the GCC ground, Bourda on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and decided to capitalize on the good sunshine after a late start but were quickly skittled out for a dismal 72 in 14 overs while the hosts required 13 overs to get the job done.

After the match, the successful captain, Stephon Wilson, credited the bowling effort for the uniformed performance and the organisers for providing the regular games…..

