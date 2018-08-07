GDF comes from behind to beat Western Tigers

Defending champion the Guyana Defence Force overcame a 2-0 deficit to hand Western Tigers their first loss via a 4-2 score line when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued on Sunday.

Going behind to goals from Pernell Schultz and Daniel Wilson in the seventh and 19th minute at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, the army boys outmanoeuvered the West Ruimveldt unit, in the process recording four unanswered goals.

Amos Ramsay pulled one back as he etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 27th minute. Ramsay made his presence felt once more levelling the score to complete his brace in the 51st minute…..