Sports

Guyana girls lose to St Lucia

By Staff Writer
The Guyanese Girls U15 starting XI before their clash with St. Lucia in the CONCACAF U15 Football Championship

Guyana opened their CONCACAF Girls U15 tournament on a poor note, losing to St. Lucia 3-1 yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

Guyana’s scorer was Shacaylah Williams.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation, Women’s International Coordinator, Paul Beresford said, “We played well in the first half for a team that was playing their first match together. However, the team grew a bit tired in the second half in 92-degree heat and humidity. Guyana led 1 – 0 at the half and dominated play. Injuries to two of our players resulted in St. Lucia tying the game. They scored two additional goals in the second half to win the match.”

The starting XI for the match comprised Samantha Banfield, Ludesha Reynolds (GK), Hasha Holder, Jenea Knoght, Ashaya Doobay, Allianna Holder, Jaida Brooks, Samantha Banfield (C), Shacaylah Williams, Anastasia Salvadore, Kersti Thomas and Anaya Willabus.

Guyana will faceoff with the Cayman Islands at 9:00hrs today before battling The Bahamas Thursday at 11:00hrs. All matches will be held at the same venue.

More in Sports

Hetmyer, Rutherford, Malik among the runs in warm up match

By

Ramdhani feels a sense of accomplishment

By

Guyanese duo gain experience at CAC Women’s Chess C/Ships

GCC thump GNIC by seven wickets

By

Persaud cruises to Lusignan Open title

Jai Signs and Auto Designs support for Guinness cage Street-ball tourney

GDF comes from behind to beat Western Tigers

GDF comes from behind to beat Western Tigers

Tigers send Windies to third straight series loss

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web