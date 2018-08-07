Guyana girls lose to St Lucia

Guyana opened their CONCACAF Girls U15 tournament on a poor note, losing to St. Lucia 3-1 yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

Guyana’s scorer was Shacaylah Williams.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation, Women’s International Coordinator, Paul Beresford said, “We played well in the first half for a team that was playing their first match together. However, the team grew a bit tired in the second half in 92-degree heat and humidity. Guyana led 1 – 0 at the half and dominated play. Injuries to two of our players resulted in St. Lucia tying the game. They scored two additional goals in the second half to win the match.”

The starting XI for the match comprised Samantha Banfield, Ludesha Reynolds (GK), Hasha Holder, Jenea Knoght, Ashaya Doobay, Allianna Holder, Jaida Brooks, Samantha Banfield (C), Shacaylah Williams, Anastasia Salvadore, Kersti Thomas and Anaya Willabus.

Guyana will faceoff with the Cayman Islands at 9:00hrs today before battling The Bahamas Thursday at 11:00hrs. All matches will be held at the same venue.