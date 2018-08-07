Jai Signs and Auto Designs support for Guinness cage Street-ball tourney

Jai Signs and Auto Designs of Independence Boulevard, continued their support for the exciting Three Peat Promotions/Guinness Cage Tournament dubbed ‘East Coast Best versus the Rest’ set to kickoff tomorrow evening at the Haslington Market tarmac starting from 19:00hrs.

The renowned establishment, during a simple but significant ceremony, presented a sponsorship cheque for an undisclosed sum towards the successful staging of the budding championship. Jai Signs and Auto Designs representative Andrunie Harris made the presentation to representative Loreann Baptiste in the presence of fellow staffer Nicholas Rampersaud.

Responding on behalf of the organization, Baptiste thanked the representatives for once again answering the call for support, adding that the gesture is a clear indication of the entity’s vision for the development of sports especially at the community level, which aids in the development of social cohesion among the communities…..