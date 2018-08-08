Sports

Cricket tournament to be held in honour of President Granger’s birthday

-OPM, Fitness Express, Len’s Craft, Farfan & Mendes donate to Patron’s Fund

By Staff Writer
Anisha Ramzan of the Office of the Prime Minister hands over the donation to RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster.

The plan of the 10 cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS (RHTY&SC) to distribute bicycles, school bags and cricket bats to youths in Berbice, last Tuesday received a major boost of financial contributions from several sponsors.

 The club received financial contributions from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Fitness Express, of Sheriff Street, Georgetown, Len’s Craft, of Croal Street, Georgetown and long-time sponsor Farfan and Mendes Company Limited of Providence, East Bank Demerara.

 Under the RHTY&SC 2018 Patron’s Fund, the 10 cricket teams will be sponsoring a cricket tournament which would be organised by the Berbice Cricket Board in honour of President David Granger’s 73rd birthday celebration…..

Atkinson to receive Order of Distinction

