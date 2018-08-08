Sports

Gaming Authority supports Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships

By Staff Writer
Gaming Authority Compliance Officer Towana Whinfield (left) handing over the sponsorship cheque to Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch at their South Road location, for the impending Guinness ‘Cage’ Street-ball Championships.

With the second edition of the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championships set to commence tonight at the Haslington Tarmac, the Gaming Authority became the latest entity to throw its support behind the competition.

In a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s South Road location on Monday, Towana Whinfield, Compliance Officer attached to the Authority, presented a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Three Peat Promotions’ Rawle Welch to aid in the successful staging of the tournament.

Welch, in his remarks, thanked the authority for its timely support, adding that their contribution cannot be undervalued during the current climate when they are initiatives to unite and foster cohesion among the communities…..

