GFF donates balls to IMC for staging of Revival Cup

In effort to aid in the successful staging of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) ‘Revival Cup’, the Guyana Football Federation presented eight balls to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the association.

The presentation occurred yesterday at the federation’s Campbellville headquarters and was conducted by GFF’s Social Media Officer Keeran Williams.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the IMC was Competitions Committee Member Akram Sabree in the presence of Chairman of the GFA-IMC Trevor Williams…..