Guyanese football officials to officiate in CONCACAF Champions League clash

By Staff Writer

FIFA Referee Gladwyn Johnson, Assistant Referee Kevin Stephens and Fourth Official Sherwin Moore, will officiate in 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League clash between Arnett Gardens and CD Arabe Unido (Panama) tomorrow at the National Stadium, Jamaica.

The  Guyanese will be a part of a six member officiating panel for the clash, which commences at 21:00hrs.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), “The three are among the elite referees of Guyana whose skills will be on show in the second edition of the club tournament. The 2018 CONCACAF Champions League’s winners will qualify for the 2019 CONCACAF hampions League.”

