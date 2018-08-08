Sports

Khalil, Fernandes eager for more ‘doubles’ success

By
CAC bronze medalists Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes after a practice session yesterday.

Following their  success at the recent Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC), Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes are keen on having even more positive outcomes as a pair in tournaments ahead. 

The duo captured Guyana’s lone medal – bronze – at the Colombia Games in the doubles category of  the senior ladies’ squash event. 

They received commendation for their efforts, especially from President of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA), David Fernandes since they accomplished the feat after  not  having played much as a unit and without the luxury of playing on a doubles court prior to their departure. ….

