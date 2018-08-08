Sports

No pressure on Gayle to score runs- Miller

By
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head Coach Donovan Miller

Ahead of their clash with the Guyana Amazon Warriors that will kick start the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ Head Coach, Donovan Miller, says Chris Gayle will not be under any pressure to score runs.

Speaking exclusively to Stabroek News at the commencement of their training session at the Providence National Stadium, the Head Coach of last season’s runners-up stated: “We are not depending on Chris [Gayle], but we are hoping he scores some runs but there is no pressure on Chris to score runs.”

Miller added that the team was “well balanced” noting that Gayle, along with some key players, brings a lot more to the table…..

