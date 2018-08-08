Sports

Permaul, Bishoo strike on familiar grounds

By
Devindra Bishoo picked up 3-23

Veteran spin twins Veerasammy Permaul and Devindra Bishoo bamoozled the opposition with tantalizing bowling during the second warm up match of the Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of their first match of the HERO Caribbean Premeir League (CPL) tomorrow.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Permaul, picked up 3-24 while his leg break partner Bishoo snared 3-23 against Reyad Emrit’s XI last evening at the Guyana national Stadium, Providence.Anthony Bramble and Trevon Griffith got off to a blazing start but Permaul ended that collaboration by dismissing of Bramble for 16 while Warriors’ skipper, Shoaib Malik removed Griffith for 14 in the following over.

Both batsmen fell with the score on 32…..

Atkinson to receive Order of Distinction

