Petterson sets new national records, qualifies for World Championships

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, CMC – Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson set three new national records on his way to grabbing his second gold medal at the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championships.

Petterson established new squat, deadlift and total records when the competition ended on

Saturday, securing a place at the World Championships in the process.

Having already won a gold medal in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg class on Friday, he claimed another gold while contesting the Men’s Equipped Open division, setting a new national Total record of 800kg.

Petterson’s squat of 315kg is also a new national record, as was his deadlift mark of 330kg. His bench was 155kg.

He was subsequently adjudged the Best Overall Male Classic and the Best Overall Male Equipped lifter. The performance cemented Petterson’s place at the World Championships. Guyana ended the Mexico sojourn with 6 gold and 3 bronze medals. Nairanjan Singh won gold in the Equipped Master’s IV, 83kg while Frank Tucker won gold in the Equipped Master’s III, 105kg.

Franklyn Brisport-Luke won two bronze medals in the Equipped Master’s I, 66kg and the Equipped Open 66kg while Paul Adams won gold in the Classic Open 83kg.

Female lifter Nadina Taharally won gold in the Classic Master’s I, 72kg and bronze in the Classic Open 72kg.