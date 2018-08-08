Windies’ Under-15 team to tour England

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – A West Indies Under-15 squad is headed to England for a two-week tour where they will play six 50-over matches and one 20/20 match.

The tour, which is being held for the fourth straight year, is part of an ongoing exchange between Cricket West Indies and the England Barmy Army’s Colts. This year, the Windies’ team has attracted support from Virgin Atlantic.

They will play the Colts as well as Ireland’s Under-15s during the tour.

The 14-man squad which was chosen following the Regional Under-15 championships held in March, will play a 20/20 warm-up match against the London Schools Cricket Association on Friday, before starting the official schedule on Sunday, August 12.

Dr Oba Gulston has been named as both manager and physiotherapist and he will be accompanied by head coach Richard Clarke and Steve Liburd, who is the assistant coach. The squad is scheduled to return to the region on August 20.

The squad reads:

Hilroy Andrew – Antigua/Leeward islands

Ackeem Auguste – St Lucia/Windward Islands

Nimar Bolden – Barbados

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett – Nevis/Leeward Islands

Mavendra Dindyal – Guyana

Jordan Johnson – Jamaica

Johan Layne – Barbados

Jaden Leacock – Barbados

Tariq O’Neale – Barbados

Andrew Rambaran – Trinidad and Tobago

Yawani Regis – Dominica/Windward Islands

Che Simmons – Barbados

Sanjay Walker – Jamaica

Rashad Worrell – Barbados

The match tour schedule is

Sunday, August 12 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hertfordshire

Monday, August 13 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hampshire

Tuesday, August 14 – WINDIES Under 15 v South West England

Thursday, August 16 – WINDIES Under 15 v Ireland Under 15s

Friday, August 17 – WINDIES Under 15 v Barmy Army Colts

Sunday, August 19 – WINDIES Under 15 v London and East Region