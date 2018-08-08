Windies’ Under-15 team to tour England

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – A West Indies Under-15 squad is headed to England for a two-week tour where they will play six 50-over matches and one 20/20 match.
The tour, which is being held for the fourth straight year, is part of an ongoing exchange between Cricket West Indies and the England Barmy Army’s Colts. This year, the Windies’ team has attracted support from Virgin Atlantic.
They will play the Colts as well as Ireland’s Under-15s during the tour.
The 14-man squad which was chosen following the Regional Under-15 championships held in March, will play a 20/20 warm-up match against the London Schools Cricket Association on Friday, before starting the official schedule on Sunday, August 12.
Dr Oba Gulston has been named as both manager and physiotherapist and he will be accompanied by head coach Richard Clarke and Steve Liburd, who is the assistant coach. The squad is scheduled to return to the region on August 20.
The squad reads:
Hilroy Andrew – Antigua/Leeward islands
Ackeem Auguste – St Lucia/Windward Islands
Nimar Bolden – Barbados
Carlon Bowen-Tuckett – Nevis/Leeward Islands
Mavendra Dindyal – Guyana
Jordan Johnson – Jamaica
Johan Layne – Barbados
Jaden Leacock – Barbados
Tariq O’Neale – Barbados
Andrew Rambaran – Trinidad and Tobago
Yawani Regis – Dominica/Windward Islands
Che Simmons – Barbados
Sanjay Walker – Jamaica
Rashad Worrell – Barbados
The match tour schedule is
Sunday, August 12 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hertfordshire
Monday, August 13 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hampshire
Tuesday, August 14 – WINDIES Under 15 v South West England
Thursday, August 16 – WINDIES Under 15 v Ireland Under 15s
Friday, August 17 – WINDIES Under 15 v Barmy Army Colts
Sunday, August 19 – WINDIES Under 15 v London and East Region