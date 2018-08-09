Beckles to host three day Judges/Referee seminar

The Caribbean’s highest ranked referee/judge, James Beckles is expected to arrive in Guyana on Monday with the intention of hosting a three-day seminar with local referee/judges.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle the seminar will be hosted at the Andrew ‘Six Head” Lewis Gym located in Albouystown from 10:00hrs daily with no fees attached.

Ninvalle said he is anticipating 12-14 local referee/judges for the event…..