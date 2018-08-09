Sports

Carmelo reportedly agrees to join Rockets

By Staff Writer

Carmelo Anthony reached a verbal agreement to join the Houston Rockets, sources told Yahoo Sports and USA Today on Tuesday.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star who was waived July 30 by the Atlanta Hawks, had been expected to sign with the Rockets when he cleared waivers.

Entering his 16th NBA season, Anthony has a career scoring average of 24.1 points per game with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder…..

