Fraser-Pryce to lead strong contingent to NACAC

By Staff Writer
Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce will be competing at this weekend’s NACAC championships

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Olympic and World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will headline a strong 40-member Jamaican team to the NACAC Senior Championships to be held in Toronto, Canada over the weekend.

Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts is the only defending champion from the last NACAC Championships, held in 2015 in San Jose, Costa Rica, who was named in the team that will include Fraser-Pryce as well as a number of Commonwealth Games gold medallists.

A number of adjustments have been made to the original team selected following the JAAA National Senior Championships held in late June.

World and Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson has withdrawn from the team due to a nagging achilles injury and was replaced by Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games 100m champion Jonielle Smith, while CAC Games 200m champion Shashalee Forbes also withdrew due to injuries and was replaced by Jodean Williams.

Three female throwers also withdrew from the team — shot putter Lloydiricia Cameron, discus thrower Shadae Lawrence and javelin thrower Kateema Riettie.

On the men’s side, pole vaulter Cameron Walker-Shepherd and sprint hurdler Ronald Levy are out, while CAC Games discus throw bronze medallist Traves Smikle was added.

At the last championships in Costa Rica, Jamaica finished second in the medals table behind the United States with nine medals — three gold, two silver and four bronze.

