Malik ready to start the “biggest party in sport”

Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Shoaib Malik is ready to start the biggest party in sport as he kicks off the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) today against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence National Stadium.

At the pre-match conference yesterday, Malik spoke of the sessions they had prior to the match and said that it is now time for them to “show up”, calling on his senior and local players who are accustomed to the conditions to step up.

“We had a few hard sessions and we did really well now it’s time to show up. It’s now the responsibility from the senior players now especially those who have played here and the local boys. It’s very important for any franchise if your local players do well you end up on the right win and I think it’s time now to start the biggest party and it’s good to start on home conditions,” Malik said….