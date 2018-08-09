Sports

Ninth edition of Boyce and Jefford Classic set to take Linden by storm 

—167 local athletes will be on show 

By
Representatives Mark Scott, Errol Nelson, Edison Jefford and Colin Boyce at the unveiling of the Boyce and Jefford classic yesterday.

The ninth edition of the annual Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic is set to take Linden by storm with a number of exciting events billed for the McKenzie Sports Club Ground this Saturday and Sunday. 

The event was unveiled yesterday at Ansa McAl’s Boardroom, the official sponsor of the activity. 

Technical Director, Mark Scott, informed that all the major clubs in Guyana have already registered to participate in the Classic, including heavyweights Police Sports Club, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and debutant – the University of Guyana (UG)…..

More in Sports

Warriors seek revenge against Patriots tonight

TT beat Guyana despite Persaud, Sinclair heroics

Malik ready to start the “biggest party in sport”

By

Trophy Stall makes significant contribution towards Sunday’s horse race meet

Beckles to host three day Judges/Referee seminar

Carmelo reportedly agrees to join Rockets

Carmelo reportedly agrees to join Rockets

No pressure on defending champions Knight Riders, says Bravo

Bolt closes in on possible professional contract

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web