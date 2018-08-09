Ninth edition of Boyce and Jefford Classic set to take Linden by storm 

The ninth edition of the annual Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic is set to take Linden by storm with a number of exciting events billed for the McKenzie Sports Club Ground this Saturday and Sunday.

The event was unveiled yesterday at Ansa McAl’s Boardroom, the official sponsor of the activity.

Technical Director, Mark Scott, informed that all the major clubs in Guyana have already registered to participate in the Classic, including heavyweights Police Sports Club, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and debutant – the University of Guyana (UG)…..