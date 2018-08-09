Shabazz calls it quits as women’s head coach

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Following a disappointing performance by the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team at last month’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia, head coach Jamaal Shabazz has resigned.

His resignation comes just 13 months after he replaced Italian Carolina Morace at the helm of the local women’s programme.

In a letter addressed to general secretary of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association Justin Latapy-George yesterday, Shabazz said he was preparing for a different role.

Jamaal Shabazz has stepped down as head coach of the women’s national football team

“After careful consideration of all the factors surrounding what is required for this team to go forward, it is in the best interest of the team and the country, that I step aside and allow for someone who can bring more to the table at this point,” he wrote in the letter.

“A major part of my life has been given to develop the women’s game as a coach. Now I think Allah has a different role for me to play in the development of the game locally and regionally,” he further added.

The Women Soca Warriors finished fourth at the CAC Games, but managed just one draw and three losses from their four outings.

Shabazz also served as head coach for the Women’s National Under-17, Under-20 and senior teams during that period.