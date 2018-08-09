Sports

Shabazz calls it quits as women’s head coach

By Staff Writer
Jamaal Shabazz

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,  CMC – Following a disappointing performance by the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team at last month’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia, head coach Jamaal Shabazz has resigned.

His resignation comes just 13 months after he replaced Italian Carolina Morace at the helm of the local women’s programme.

In a letter addressed to general secretary of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association Justin Latapy-George yesterday, Shabazz said he was preparing for a different role.

Jamaal Shabazz has stepped down as head coach of the women’s national football team

“After careful consideration of all the factors surrounding what is required for this team to go forward, it is in the best interest of the team and the country, that I step aside and allow for someone who can bring more to the table at this point,” he wrote in the letter.

“A major part of my life has been given to develop the women’s game as a coach. Now I think Allah has a different role for me to play in the development of the game locally and regionally,” he further added.

The Women Soca Warriors finished fourth at the CAC Games, but managed just one draw and three losses from their four outings.

Shabazz also served as head coach for the Women’s National Under-17, Under-20 and senior teams during that period.

More in Sports

Warriors seek revenge against Patriots tonight

TT beat Guyana despite Persaud, Sinclair heroics

Malik ready to start the “biggest party in sport”

By

Ninth edition of Boyce and Jefford Classic set to take Linden by storm 

By

Trophy Stall makes significant contribution towards Sunday’s horse race meet

Beckles to host three day Judges/Referee seminar

Carmelo reportedly agrees to join Rockets

Carmelo reportedly agrees to join Rockets

No pressure on defending champions Knight Riders, says Bravo

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web