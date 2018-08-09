Trophy Stall makes significant contribution towards Sunday’s horse race meet

Trophy Stall Bourda Market through its Managing Director, Ramesh Sunich, has made good on a promise to support Sunday’s Nand Persaud Sprint Classic horse race meet.

The event, which is organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group, is set for the No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice Racing Facility. ….