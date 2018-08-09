Warriors seek revenge against Patriots tonight

Tonight the Guyana Amazon Warriors will kick off their 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with the first of three home matches this week at the National Stadium, Providence against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Warriors have a score to settle. Last season, the Patriots had the better of the Warriors, winning both games by four wickets. However, with a revamped Warriors set up and home advantage, Warriors will feel confident in their chances.

Warriors were the beneficiaries of two warm-up matches that showcased to their newly installed head-coach and assistant-coach Johan Botha and Rayon Griffith respectively, the form of some of the players.

According to Botha at the end of their final warm-up match Tuesday night, the team has been settled and there are about 11 or 12 players who have put their hands up and basically picked themselves…..